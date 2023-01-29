Oscar “PoPo” Mascorro
REFUGIO — Oscar Mascorro (Popo) 70, Blanconia, Tx, died Sunday January 15, 2023. Oscar was born November 18, 1952, in Refugio, Tx to Jesus B and Lucia Mascorro. He was born and raised on the O’Conner Ranch. He graduated Refugio High School in 1971. He attended college at Southwest Texas Junior College in Uvalde, Tx and Sam Houston State in Huntsville, Tx where he joined the rodeo team. In 1976, he and Herman Wheaton made the college national finals in Bozeman, Montana. All while being in active duty in the Army Reserves. He continued to rope throughout his life and was proud to help and mentor younger generations in the sport. He retired from Boardwalk in 2017 after 41 years. His retirement years were filled spending time with family and living his best life on his ranch. Preceding him in death were his parents, Jesus B and Lucia Mascorro, and Sister Diane Haynes. Survivors include one son and two daughters: Jeremy Mascorro (Brittney), Jesica Mascorro of Blanconia, and Jaque Mascorro of California; Two brothers: J.B. Mascorro (Inelda), Romulo Mascorro (Rachel) of Refugio; Two sisters: Dora Cantu of Victoria, and Ida Turner (Gary) of Refugio; Seven grandchildren: Inez Flores, Jeremiah Mascorro, Kyreigh Ortiz, Malaki Brown, Phoenix Mascorro, Falcon Mascorro and Kash Ortiz. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 5PM followed by Rosary at 7PM at Moore’s Funeral Home Chapel in Refugio, Tx. Honorary pallbearers: Charles A. Winn, James Whitlow, Herman Wheaton, Jimmy Haynes, Johnny Garcia, Trey Williamson, Don Clayton and David Garza. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
