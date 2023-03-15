Oscar Thomas Smith
VICTORIA — Oscar Thomas Smith, 92 of Victoria, went to be with the Lord, Friday, March 10, 2023. He was born August 1, 1930 in Roganville, Texas to the late C.C. Smith and Eliza Barrow Smith.
Family and friends will gather for a visitation Wednesday, March 15th, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria. A Funeral Service will be Thursday, March 16th at 1:00 PM at Grace Memorial Chapel at Memory Gardens, 8819 US Hwy 87N in Victoria and will be led by Adam Mason. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Houston, Amanda Houston, John A. Smith, Jason C. Smith, Tabree Houston and John Alex Smith.
Honorary Pallbearers will be all of Oscars Smith’s great grandchildren.
Oscar was amazing husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a High School graduate, attended some college and joined the Air Force March 23, 1951 in Houston, Texas. He married the love of her life, Margala Veleria Smith, September 9, 1953 in Baycliff, Texas. Oscar retired from Union Carbide after 38 years, after retiring he spent a lot of his time taking his family and the RV camping and making memories and adventures. He also enjoyed golf, discussing politics, sitting in his front yard and a good game of the Houston Astros.
Oscar leaves to cherish his memory, his loving son John C. Smith and wife, Kay; grandchildren, Jacob Houston, Joshua Houston, Amanda Houston, John A. Smith and Jason Smith; 16 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren; brother in law, Bobby Nelson along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Oscar was preceded in death by his loving wife Margala Veleria Smith; parents, C.C. Smith and Eliza Barrow Smith; daughter, Debra Smith and siblings, Irma Matthews, Audrey Davis, J.C. Smith, Viola Murphy, RC Smith, Eloa Faye Irwin and Orliss Smith.
