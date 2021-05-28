Oscar Ysassi
SAN MARCOS — Oscar Ysassi 54, of San Marcos passed away Friday May 21, 2021. He was born in Corpus Christ Texas to Richard Ysassi Sr., and the late Maria Martinez. Oscar is survived by his father Richard Ysissi Sr. and step mom Janie Ysassi, wife, Otilia Ysassi, daughters Gabriela Ysissi, Alexandra Pimentel (Ismael), Samantha Privett (Tony Jr.), Clarissa Ysassi, son, Oscar Ysassi Jr.sisters, Sulema Ysassi, Erma Villegas, Rosemary Nambo, Angelicia Aguilar, Tiffaney Ysassi, brothers Richard Ysissi Jr., Juan Ysassi, Joe Martinez and , He is preceded in death by his mother and brother Homer Ysassi . Visitation will be Friday May 28, 2021 from 4pm with Rosary to start at 7pm at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, Services will be held on Saturday May 29, 2021 at Our Lady of Sorrows at 9am and burial will be on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Resurrection Cemetery. Under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.