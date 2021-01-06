Otelia “Tillie” Garcia Valdez
VICTORIA — Otelia Garcia Valdez, 80, lovingly known by those she loved as “Tillie”, passed away on Saturday, January 2nd, 2021. Family and friends will gather for visitation Wednesday, January 6th from 6PM to 8PM with rosary to be prayed at 7PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria. Funeral mass will be held Thursday, January 7th at 1PM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River St. in Victoria. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
A native of Victoria, Tillie was born March 21, 1940 to the late Patricio Aleman and Adela Rendon Garcia. Tillie married at a young age and quickly became a mother. She loved her family deeply and worked hard to provide for them and care for them. Spending time with her family brought her great joy, cooking for them and just sitting on a cool evening talking with them. Tillie worked for over 25 years in housekeeping for several local nursing homes and eventually trained on the job as a CNA. She worked for over 15 years as a CNA at Victoria Nursing and Rehab and Retama South Manor. She enjoyed her work and caring for others. Tillie will be deeply missed. Tillie was preceded in death by her parents, Patricio and Adela Garcia; her daughters, Rosa Valdez; sister, Benita Alvarez; daughter-in-law, Lucy Cano Valdez; and grandson, Julian Alexander Gutierrez.
Tillie is survived by her loving children, Sylvia Maseda (Michael), Diana Gutierrez (John), George Valdez, David Julian Valdez (Rachel), Richard Valdez, and Billy Valdez (Yvonne); siblings, Juan Garcia (Amelia), Patricio Garcia, Carrie Trevino (Fabian), Adela Steinbeck and Walter Garcia; 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; along with many other friends and family members.
Tillie’s family would like to say a special thank you to the caring staff at DeTar Hospital Navarro ICU and Twin Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
