OTTO H. THYSSEN PORT LAVACA - Otto H. Thyssen, 97, of Port Lavaca, passed away on November 2, 2019 in Victoria. He was born in Danevang, TX, to Marius and Helga Thyssen on November 18, 1921. He went to school in El Campo, TX. Otto was married to Betty Logan for 60 years. He worked for GTE for 42 years. Otto was a veteran of World War II and served in the Army. He volunteered at the Memorial Medical Center up until he was 90 years old. Otto is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, 2 brothers, and 2 sisters. He is survived by his daughters, Diane Thyssen and Denise Woodworth; grandsons, Evan Woodworth and Blaise Woodworth; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 9AM to 10AM on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church followed by a Memorial Service at 10AM. Burial will then follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church in Port Lavaca. The family of Otto H. Thyssen wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of The Courtyard Rehabilitation and Healthcare and Hospice of South Texas.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.