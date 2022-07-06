Ouida Marie Brock
EDNA — Ouida “Weesie” Marie Mauritz Brock, 88, peacefully passed away into the waiting arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 1, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ouida and Harry Mauritz, and her loving sister, Ruth J’Nel Mauritz.
Weesie graduated from the University of Texas at Austin where she met the love of her life, M. H. “Buddy” Brock, to whom she was married for 66 years. They have four children: David Brock (Cathryn) of Boerne; Susan Brock McGee of San Antonio; Donna Brock Flatt (Darrell) of Tyler; and Mark Brock (Wendy) of College Station; ten grandchildren: Courtney McGee, Laura Colomba (Brandon), Stephen McGee (Brittany), John Flatt, Ashley Brock, Marcial Brock, Madeline Flatt, David Brock, Mary Claire Brock, and McLain Brock; and three great-grandchildren: Brock Kelly, Jack Kelly, and Caroline Colomba.
Weesie is also survived by her best friend and sister, Donna Maude “Maudie” Thomas (Hunter), and her nieces and nephews: Ann Boxwell, Griff Thomas, Ouida Williams, and Brock Smith.
Weesie’s devotion was always to her family and to her church. She lived a lifetime full of love, laughter, friendship, and service. She made memories on vacations at the bay and the lake, particularly while celebrating one of her favorite holidays, July 4th. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, and serving others with her exceptional gift of hospitality. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Edna, where she had the privilege to share her love of music by playing the organ and piano for church services, weddings, and other events.
Weesie’s home and her heart were always open to her friends as well as friends of family members. She considered everyone had value in God’s plans and saw the positive in everyone. Weesie’s life will be celebrated on Thursday, July 7, at 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church of Edna. Honorary pallbearers are her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Mrs. Alice Prince for her excellent care and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Edna, the South Texas Children’s Home of Beeville, or to a charity or church of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Victoria school board appoints new deputy superintendent (4)
- Indoor, pop-up Victoria flea market's grand opening a success (3)
- Residents protest reversal of Roe v. Wade in Victoria (2)
- Gary Wayne Groll (2)
- Fireworks sales underway after burn ban (1)
- Dave Sather: Six questions for Freedom Day (1)
- Alvin Dee Reed (1)
- Rain falls in Crossroads, local officials monitoring weather amid severe drought (1)
- Master Gardeners: 3 red sizzlers for summer pleasure (1)
- Letter: Abortion violates the very essence of right to life (1)
- Roe v. Wade: Crossroads reacts to Supreme Court's overturning decision (3)
- City to look at proposed budget in workshops (1)
- BELYNDA ANN NELSON (1)
Online Poll
Did you eat barbecue this July 4?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.