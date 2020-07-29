PABLO V. ARREDONDO, JR. GOLIAD - Pablo V. Arredondo, Jr. of Goliad, Texas passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born May 20, 1926 to the late Pablo Arredondo, Sr. and Ester Vasquez. He is preceded in death by his sisters and brothers Leonarda Gutierrez, Virginia Villarreal, Robert Arredondo, Jose Arredondo and Enrique Arredondo, Sr. Pablo is survived by his children -Rosita Manciaz and spouse Jesse Manciaz, Jr., Abel Arredondo, Margarita Galvan and spouse Miguel Galvan and Consuelo Arredondo Macdougald; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; along with numerous extended family. As a young man Pablo volunteered to serve his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in the Philippine Islands as a Military Policeman. When he completed his military service, he returned to Goliad Texas and married Demetria Rangel, the love of his life. Pablo valued knowledge and supported his children in their education and their individual pursuits. His walk in life was as a cowboy in the open air with his horses raising cattle. A proud self-made man is the legacy that he left and how he will be remembered when the name Pablo Arredondo, Jr. is mentioned. Closed casket visitation for the public will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home at 214 N. Market Street in Goliad, Texas. Due to the corona virus the immediate family has chosen to have a private burial at a later date. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home-Goliad.
