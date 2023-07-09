Pablo Manuel
Guzman Sr.
VICTORIA — Pablo Manuel Guzman Sr., age 88 of Telferner, Tx., passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Pablo was born June 7, 1935, in Edinburg, Tx to the late Pablo Guzman and Esmeralda De La Garza.
Pablo is survived by his loving wife Rosemary Galvan; daughters, Lydia Saenz of Victoria, Patsy Diaz (Larry) of Victoria, and Rosemary Madrigal (Raul) of Houston; and son, Pablo Guzman Jr. of Telferner; sisters; Eva Guzman of Corpus Christi, and Dolores Ruelas of WA State; brothers, Adan Guzman (Alicia) of Edinburg, Jimmy Guzman of Needville, and Pablo Guzman (Paula) of Edinburg.
He is also survived by seventeen grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by is parents, sons Danny and David Guzman, five sisters, and one brother.
Visitation will begin Monday, July 10, 2023, 5pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm. Visitation will resume Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 8:15am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Adam Saenz, Tony Saenz, Cody Diaz, Jeorge Madrigal, Joe David Guzman, and Freddy Prado. Honorary Pallbearers will be Pablo Guzman III, Richard Saenz, Raul Madrigal Jr., and John Anthony Guzman.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Victoria, 361-575-3212.

