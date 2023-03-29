Pablo N. Estrada
ANGLETON — Pablo N Estrada (85) of Angleton, Texas, passed away Monday March 20,2023. Pablo was born on June 30, 1937 in Victoria, Texas to Jesus and Jesusa Estrada.
He was a devoted husband, father, and the worlds greatest grandfather. A loyal employee at Winway/Miken where he retired. Pablo enjoyed a good game of poker, fishing, mowing, and any carpentry. He was a very uplifting man who enjoyed telling jokes, and making people laugh. Anyone who crossed paths with Pablo left with a smile and new friend.
He was preceded in death by his Parents Jesus and Jesusa Estrada, his Sons Robert Paul Estrada, Paul Estrada Jr, and Justin Wayne Pena; daughter Paula Estrada; and brother Cayetano (Kite) Estrada
Pablo is survived by his loving Wife of 54 years, Hortencia C Estrada; Children, Patricia (Juan) Hernandez, Priscilla (Steve) Solis, Alice (Freddy) Rosas, Dolores (Robert) Ramirez, Susie (Victor) Ramirez, Mary Estrada, Joe Estrada, Henry Hernandez, Rudy Gonzales, Omelia Gonzalez, Elizabeth Brown; Daughter-in-Law Yanira Estrada (Ismael) and numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Siblings, Rocky (Emily) Estrada, Elena Guerra, Valentina Serna (Augustin), Jessie Estrada (Angie), Adolph Estrada (Maria), Sister-in-law Mamie Estrada and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton on Thursday March 30,2023, from 6:00pm until 8:00pm with a rosary held at 7:00pm.
Funeral mass will be held Friday March 31, 2023 at 10:00am at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Angleton. Burial will follow at Angleton Cemetery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.