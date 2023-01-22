Pablo “Paul” Barron
VICTORIA — Pablo Barron, 76, of Victoria, Tx was born January 31st, 1946 in Lane City, Tx. to Emilio Barron and Ignacia Cervantes Barron. He passed away January 17th, 2023 with his three loving daughters by his side. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by Belinda Marie Barron (daughter), Erik Jon Perez (grand-son), Malachi Xavier Perez (great- grandson), his brothers, John Barron & Alejandro Barron, his sisters, Alicia Barron and Esperanza (Hope) Barron. He leaves behind his three daughters, Dora Barron, Veronica Gonzales (John), Kimberly (Punkie) Rodriguez (Frank), his two sisters, Blanca Gonzalez (Oscar), Maria Ramirez (Joe) and brother, Daniel Caballero (Alice), 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and numerous extended family members and friends.
Celebration of life services held at 10am on Saturday, January 21st, 2023 at Discover Life Church at 709 FM 1458, Markham, TX with Pastor Sonny Salas officiating. Pallbearers: Joel Rodriguez, Francisco Rodriguez, Andres Rodriguez, Ryan Longoria, Paul Perez and Joe Ramirez. Honorary pallbearer: Marcus Perez. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home of Wharton 979.532.2715
