POINT COMFORT — Pablo “Pulaco” Esquivel, 63, of Point Comfort, passed away peacefully Friday, July, 30, 2021, with Virginia by his side. Pablo loved to work! He had a zest for life and enjoyed completing projects whether mowing, demolition, rebuilding or numerous mechanical repairs- he did them with a smile. He also loved to go to the game rooms, he never knew a stranger and was known for his loyalty and big heart. Pablo is preceded in death by his parents Toribio and Delphino Agrego Esquivel, his brothers; David, Matthew, Toribio, Celestino and a sister, Carman. Left to cherish his memory are his wife: Virginia Gomez Esquivel, one brother Calistro Esquivel and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Honorary pallbearers include Matthew Esquivel, Paul Esquivel, Toby Esquivel, Freddy Alvarez, David Farmer, Cary Kneupper and Lane Kneupper. We will have a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 7, at 11:00 a.m. at Drifters Hall (5287 FM 3084 the old K.C. Hall) in Port Lavaca followed by a luncheon.

