DAVID A. PADRON PORT LAVACA - Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 5-6 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens.

