Pam Kasper
PORT LAVACA — Pam Kasper, 61, of Port Lavaca passed away April 13, 2023. She was born December 6, 1961 in Warren, Ohio to William and Betty Whitman. In 2007 Pam decided to go back to school to work towards her Registered Nurse Degree, it was something she always wanted and she finally had the time to do it. Not only did Pam earn her degree, but she graduated Valedictorian of her class! She enjoyed collecting antiques, gardening, bird watching, and traveling. She was also a great cook, a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Kasper; daughters, Jacquelynne Robellard (Michael) and Nickiey McCrary (Nathan); son, Billy Kasper (Vanessa); and grandchildren, Cameron Kasper, granddaughter on the way, Lin Robellard, Quinn Robellard, Catherine McCrary and Felix McCrary and beloved dog Snert.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens.
Pallbearers are Billy Kasper, Michael Caraway, Nathan McCrary, Michael Robellard, Leeton Plummer, and Michael Gohlke.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.

