Pam Voight
Pam Voight
GOLIAD — Pam Voigt, 63, of Goliad, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on June 10, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on June 22, 1957, to Victor V. Smith Sr. and Ann Carol Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Gary E. Voigt; children, Richard Kaiser, Holly Alonzo (Silvano Jr.) and Steven Kaiser; two grandchildren, Andrew Alonzo and Emma Alonzo; sisters, Charlotte Hartmann (Randy), Marjorie Kelly (Michael), Jodi Smith, Lori Johnson (Woody), Venice Smith (widow of Victor Smith Jr.). She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; late husband, Clifton (Babe) Kaiser; as well as her sister, Cynthia Green (David); and brothers, Victor Smith Jr. and Timothy Smith.
Pam was a hard-working individual who took care of many people throughout her years at Hospice of South Texas as this was her passion.
At Pam’s request, there will be no services. She only wanted to be remembered in the good times.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.