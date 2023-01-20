Parish S. Brazzeal
CUERO — Parish S. Brazzeal, 34, entered into rest on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was born August 5, 1988 to Ted Brazzeal and Andria Lynette Scott in Cuero, TX.
Parish leaves 3 precious kids Emonie Cooper, Taryn Anderson, Azariah Brazzeal, her grandmothers Harriet Brazzeal, Eula Mathis, and Vollie Griffin, and her brother Oscar Brazzeal. Parish is also survived by numerous aunts and uncles, and her boyfriend Kenneth Smith.
Parish was preceded in death by James and Willie Blackwell, her grandfather Rex Mathis, Oscar Scott, James and Katherine Scott, Gabriel Scott, and Lucy Wimbish.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Freedom Life Church with Pastor Jeanine Coppedge, Officiant, and Nyesha Wingate, Eulogist. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery, Cuero, TX. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefunerahome.net.
