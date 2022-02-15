Pastor Buford “ B. J. “ Hall
VANDERBILT — Pastor Buford “BJ” Hall passed away peacefully at home on February 12, 2022, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest. Born in Hicks, Louisiana on March 27, 1932, B.J. chased his dreams of serving in the United States Army as well as a pretty girl named Mary Frances. Together B.J. and Mary answered the call to ministry and led churches and many people to Jesus Christ in Utah and Texas for 52 years. To those who know him, B.J. lived by the verse Philippians 4:19 “But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus” and always sang “Victory in Jesus” louder than anyone present. It was that anthem, sung by his family around him, that brought him peace in his last moments, joyfully ushering him to meet Christ. B.J. is preceded in death by his three brothers and sister as well as two daughters, Debbie and Vicki, and a granddaughter, Tiffany. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, his son Bubba (wife Syl) Hall from Seadrift, daughter Donna (husband Kenneth) Musick of San Antonio, and daughter C.J. (husband Dennis) Dumale of Honolulu. The love of his 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren abounds. B.J.’s memorial service will be held at Vanderbilt Baptist Church, 167 Victoria Street, Vanderbilt, Texas on Wednesday, February 16th at 11:00 am. Donations may be made to the Vanderbilt Baptist Church Building Fund in honor of Pastor B.J. Hall. Condolences may be sent to Mary Hall at P. O. Box 113, Seadrift, TX 77983. Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Vote for Democracy (7)
- Woman, 83, injured while crossing Victoria roadway (4)
- Guest Column: Finding a way to love and laugh at each other is imperative, (4)
- Syndicated column: Identity fascists are out to destroy the quality of culture (4)
- Ready to Serve: Hope High student joins Marines to pursue FBI dream (2)
- Letter: Remember the unborn (7)
- Taylor Brown (1)
- Letter: Keep experience in Victoria County Commissioners Court (1)
- George Santikos, Sr. (1)
- Letter: For stellar county government, vote Ives (4)
- Guest column: Solving disagreements, a brain hack (1)
- Letter: Thoughts to consider when casting your vote in the upcoming election (1)
- James Raymond Tate (1)
- Syndicated column: A civil war going on among Republicans (1)
Online Poll
Did you watch the Super Bowl?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.