Pastor Buford " B. J. " Hall
Pastor Buford “ B. J. “ Hall
VANDERBILT — Pastor Buford “BJ” Hall passed away peacefully at home on February 12, 2022, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest. Born in Hicks, Louisiana on March 27, 1932, B.J. chased his dreams of serving in the United States Army as well as a pretty girl named Mary Frances. Together B.J. and Mary answered the call to ministry and led churches and many people to Jesus Christ in Utah and Texas for 52 years. To those who know him, B.J. lived by the verse Philippians 4:19 “But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus” and always sang “Victory in Jesus” louder than anyone present. It was that anthem, sung by his family around him, that brought him peace in his last moments, joyfully ushering him to meet Christ. B.J. is preceded in death by his three brothers and sister as well as two daughters, Debbie and Vicki, and a granddaughter, Tiffany. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, his son Bubba (wife Syl) Hall from Seadrift, daughter Donna (husband Kenneth) Musick of San Antonio, and daughter C.J. (husband Dennis) Dumale of Honolulu. The love of his 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren abounds. B.J.’s memorial service will be held at Vanderbilt Baptist Church, 167 Victoria Street, Vanderbilt, Texas on Wednesday, February 16th at 11:00 am. Donations may be made to the Vanderbilt Baptist Church Building Fund in honor of Pastor B.J. Hall. Condolences may be sent to Mary Hall at P. O. Box 113, Seadrift, TX 77983. Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.