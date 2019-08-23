PASTOR JAY TEGELER INEZ - Pastor Jay Tegeler, 53, passed away on Monday, August 20, 2019. He was born March 10, 1966 in Victoria,Texas to Wilton L. "Butch" and Jeanette Muzik Tegeler. Jay has served as the pastor of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Inez, Tx for almost five years. He loved his congregation and was loved by them. He is survived by his beloved family; his wife of 29 years, Valeri Tegeler; sons, Zachori Tegeler and Kohlton Tegeler and daughter Emerald Tegeler, as well as his mother Jeanette Muzik Tegeler and sister Sherri Tegeler. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Lola Thiele. He is preceded in death by his father Wilton L. "Butch" Tegeler and father-in-law, Ernest Thiele. Jay was very proud to have recently completed studies and achieved certification as a Licensed Professional Counselor. He completed his internship and counseled at South Texas Children's Home. He was also an extraordinarily talented singer and songwriter. He had a deep love of music of all types and shared his talent in many ways over the years. Jay was blessed to know so many wonderful people during his life, through his various endeavors. The outpouring of love and support the family has received is a testament to the man, friend and pastor he strived to be and has been a source of comfort during these difficult days. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Parkway Church, 4802 N. John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria with Pastor Scott Weatherford officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 309, Inez, TX 77968 or South Texas Children's Home Ministries, P.O. Box 1210, Beeville, TX 78104. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
