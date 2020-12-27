Pat G Brown
VICTOR — Pat Garza Brown Sr., 89 of Victoria, TX gained his angel wings on Monday, December 21, 2020. He was surrounded by his family whom he loves very much. He was born on March 17, 1931 in Pandora, TX to the late Sebastian Brown Sr. and the late Nieves Garza Brown. He enlisted in the United States Army on December 20, 1948 and served during the Korean War until August 15, 1953. Pat was an active member of Our Lady of Sorrows and Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Victoria, TX. He was part of the Cursillista and a Guadalupano. He was also a hospital clergy visitor at DeTar Hospital for many years. Pat was a professional boxer for twenty-two years. He earned the name Pat “Bull” Brown because of his interesting fighting technique. After retiring from boxing, he became a boxing coach at the Catholic Youth Organization in Victoria and then went on to coach at the Boys Club. Later he started his own club, The Victoria Boys Youth Center. Throughout his career as a boxing coach, he took many boxers to the Golden Gloves Boxing tournaments around Texas. All of his contributions in boxing led him to be inducted into the South Texas Golden Gloves Hall of Fame in February 2020. Pat is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Blasita Brown, son Edward Brown Sr., grandson Edward Brown Jr., great-grandson Gabriel Perez, son-in-law Ernest Perez Sr., brothers Lawrence, Pete, Julio and twin Sebastian Brown and his sisters Ramona, Blanco and Manuela Brown.
Pat was a happy, loving husband and father. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Josephine Cisneros Brown, son Patrick Brown Jr. (Josephine) and daughters Yolanda Brown, Mary Jane Perez and Elsa Aguilar (Frank). He also leaves behind 19 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Pauline B. Hernandez, Alejandra B. Villarreal, Margaret Brown and Nieves Guzman.
Pallbearers are Ernest Perez, Jr., Joe Louis Hernandez, Eugene Hernandez III, Patrick Brown III, Corey Brown and Cody Brown. Honorary pallbearer is fellow boxing coach, Frank Torres.
Visitation is Monday, December 28 from 5-8 with Rosary beginning at 7pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home.
Funeral mass will be Tuesday, December 29 at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Our congressman needs to represent the people of his district (14)
- Are you traveling or staying at home for the holidays? (6)
- Letter: Our nation and US Constitution were created as a nation of laws (5)
- Guest column: All ‘doctors’ change lives every day (4)
- Letter: Our congressman should be working for us, not Trump (6)
- Letter: The only hope for America is prayer (3)
- Our resolution to have meaningful discussions (3)
- Guest column: Victoria’s medical assets (2)
- Concrete batch plant in DeWitt County fined $11,125 for environmental violations (2)
- COVID-19 hospitalizations remain above 16 % (2)
Online Poll
Did you get what you wanted for Christmas?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.