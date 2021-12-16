Pat Harrison Burns
VICTORIA — Pat Harrison Burns, 80, of Victoria, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 13, 2021. He was born April 22, 1941, in Victoria, Texas to the late Findley and Julie (Hollub) Burns.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday 16, 2021 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria, Texas 77901. Chapel services will be 10:30 AM on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Grace Funeral Home with officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be John (Jaeger) Borden, Michael Wolfinbarger, Charlie Whiddon, Greg Wright, Marcus Wright and Scott Wyatt.
Pat was survived by his children, Patricia “Patty” (Mel) Burns Chumley, Jeanie (John) Burns Borden, Debbie Barrios and Jeffrey Burns; six grandchildren, Angela Whiddon, Charlie Whiddon, Kelcee (Michael) Wolfinbarger, John David “Jaeger” Borden and A. Rhayne Borden, known by her Papa as “Alicia”, and Krista Avants; two great grandchildren, Sorren and Shyla Wolfinbarger; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by his wife Linda (Roach) Burns; two stepsons, Craig and Carey Avants; and two brothers, Roy Dan and Joe Bob Burns.
Pat graduated from Victoria High School in 1959. He was the co-owner of Bob-Pat Oil Company after working in the oil and gas industry for many years. He was one of the strongest, and yet the most gentle of men, who loved his family and took very good care of them. He was very kind and gathered up stray dogs, cats and people along his way. He worked hard for all he had and yet was not materialistic in any way. He enjoyed collecting old cars, trucks, tractors, steam trains and putting old bikes back together. He was a gambler and always enjoyed going to Coushatta. He also loved his football and baseball.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Adopt-a-Pet, 8215 Houston Hwy, Victoria, Texas 77904.
Thoughts and fond memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
