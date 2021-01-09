Pat Kubicek
MOULTON — Patrick Joseph (Pat) Kubicek, 81, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021. He was born February 18, 1939 in Moulton to Jim and Mary (Schoenfeld) Kubicek.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, KC’s and K.J.T. He was a veteran having served in the National Guard and was a member of American Legion. He was a true definition of a cowboy, loved ranching and did the most amazing shoe repair. He worked hard, laughed a lot and dearly loved his family.
Survivors are his wife Lillian Kubicek of Moulton; daughters, Karen Raab (Douglas) of Moulton, JoAnn Machacek of Port Lavaca and Sandra Kubicek (William Kruger) of Austin; son, Russell Kubicek (Cindy) of San Antonio; 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Eugene Kubicek and Jim Kubicek; great-granddaughter, Lillian Grace Jalufka.
Visitation 3 to 6 p.m., Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home. Mask and social distancing requested.
Rosary 1:30 p.m. with Funeral Mass at 2 p.m., Monday, January 11, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Moulton with Rev. Gabriel Mason officiating. Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Shady Oaks Nursing Home or Donor’s Choice.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Our nation and US Constitution were created as a nation of laws (15)
- Letter: Building herd immunity was hindered at beginning of pandemic (5)
- Letter: Let us unite behind our president on Jan. 20 (5)
- One injured during altercation at Victoria bar, officer fires weapon (3)
- Victoria council to discuss how to spend child safety fee (3)
- Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress (3)
- Bars to close; restaurants to reduce capacity under state order (1)
- Texas bill aims to stop churches from being shut down during disasters (1)
- 'A pinch and then it's over': Refugio hospital vaccinates 150 in first large-scale vaccine clinic (1)
- Bread Crumbs: A call to repent (1)
Online Poll
Are you worried about the new virus variant?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.