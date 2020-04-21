PAT L. YANCEY VICTORIA - Pat L. Yancey passed away April 18, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born April 6, 1936 in Del Rio, Texas to the late Walter Scott and Beulah Hamer Yancey. In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by his children Billy Joe Yancey and Pat Lee Yancey, Jr.; brother Pete Yancey; sisters Wanda Cape, Louise Cherry, Sherrie Jo Felix and Fayenell Barnes and granddaughter Haley Yancey. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jo Yancey; sons Quentin (Sheila) Yancey, Keith (Brandi Hensel) Yancey and Travis (Kristie) Yancey; brother Fred (Janet) Yancey and grandchildren Katelyn Yancey, Harrison Yancey, Kaley Yancey, Colby Yancey, Trevor Yancey and Trenton Yancey. A loving husband, father, brother and grandfather, Pat had worked for American Chain, Coca Cola and retired from Union Carbide. Pat enjoyed his grandchildren. He was an avid hunter and he enjoyed going out to the country and tending to his cattle or directing others to do so for him. He enjoyed having a beer or two. He loved sports and had been a football referee. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas in Pat's memory. Services will be held at a later date. Honorary pallbearers are all his grandchildren and Kyle Daniels and Ray Manning. A special thanks to Lakishia, Cynthia and Susan as well as all the staff with Hospice of South Texas. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
