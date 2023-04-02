Patrcia Ann Verret Jendrzey
GOLIAD — Patricia (Pat) Verret Jendrzey 71, of Goliad, TX passed away Thursday March 16th, 2023, of natural causes in Wimberley, TX. She was born September 26th, 1951, to Ruth Holcomb Rankin and James Ernest Rankin at Travis AFB in Solano, CA. She spent most of her childhood in Port ‘O Connor and attended Falfurrias High School for a time before she dropped out to marry the first love of her life David Verret. She later got her GED and attended Victoria College, but never got her degree. Patricia married David Louis Verret on June 28th, 1969. Together they had four children: Jason, Justin, Camille, and David Jr. They remained married until David’s tragic death on March 11th, 1981. She found out she was a couple months pregnant after David died, and on November 24, 1981 David Jr. was born and named after his father. Pat later married Steven Ray Jendrzey on April 19th, 1986, and together they had Rachel and Sophie. Patricia suffered many tragedies in her life, including losing 2 husbands, 2 children, and a grandchild, as well as losing her older sister Barbara to cancer when they were both just starting families. Our beloved mother was known as mom, grandma or Aunt Pat to her immediate family, but she was also known as mom Pat to many of her children’s friends. She helped raise both of her sister’s kids, and her sister Mona and her 3 kids; Leon, Jacob and Meghan Speakerman all lived next to Pat and her kids. Pat was always surrounded by her nieces and nephews as they grew up and maintained relationships with them up until her passing. Her oldest nephew Kevin was her little sidekick growing up, and they have had a brother sister relationship ever since. Our mom read all types of books and novels in the speed most people watch tv series. She had a great sense of humor and loved playing jokes on her family and friends. She never met a stranger she couldn’t talk to and laugh with. She loved music and art, and riding on the back of her late husband Steve’s Harley. She could be fiercely protective, and she was never too shy to cuss someone who crossed her. She will always be remembered as someone who cherished nature and all of God’s creatures, and the color of a person’s skin or their religion was never important to her. She only cared about what type of person they were. She loved her family more than anything in this world, and the pain of losing her children was just more than she could ever cope with in this life. Now our beautiful mom is finally able to go home and be with those she’s longed to be reunited with for so many years. Pat is proceeded in death by both parents: James and Ruth Rankin; siblings: Barbara Jones and Jim Rankin; two husbands: David Louis Verret and Steven Ray Jendrzey; two children: Justin Michael Verret and Sophie Monica Jendrzey; one grandson: Steven Ray Jendrzey II; sister-in-law: Michelle Verret Bowden; nephews: Zachary Jones, Nathan Verret and Nicholas Verret. While we as a family will mourn her loss, we find a small measure of solace in knowing her pain and sorrow have ended, and she can rest peacefully in the arms of God. She is survived by siblings: Mona Gifford of Fischer, Tx, and her brother Steve Rankin who lived with her in Goliad; her children: Jason Louis Verret of Leander, Camille (Dennis) Verret Warwas of Yorktown, David Louis Verret Jr. of Wimberley, and Rachel Faye Jendrzey of Fort Worth; grandchildren: Mikayla Barnett, Aubry Warwas, Kadin Baird, Kase Baird, Nevaeh Verret, Kaiyah Harger, Ethan Warwas, and Sophie Warwas, and one great-grandchild Crew Matthews. The family will hold a private memorial for our mother, but we want to thank everyone for their love and prayers during this very sad time in our lives.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.