Patricia A. Diefenbach
VICTORIA — Patricia A. Diefenbach, 75 of Victoria passed away Monday, July 10, 2023. She was born January 1, 1948 in South Charleston, West Virginia to the late Denver and Irene Young Arbaugh. Patricia graduated from St. Albans High School in St. Albans, West Virginia and University of Houston-Victoria with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration - Accounting. On May 20, 1967, Patricia married William Spencer Diefenbach. Together they had 2 children, Charles William Diefenbach and Jeremy Spencer Diefenbach.
Patricia is survived by sons, Charles William “Bill” Diefenbach and his wife, Teresa Hirsch Diefenbach and Jeremy Spencer Diefenbach and his wife, Julie Camacho Diefenbach, both of Victoria; grandchildren Denver Diefenbach and his wife, Lindsey of Canyon, TX, Hanna Hartman and her husband, Collin of Dallas, Linzy Eaton and his wife, Lauren of Victoria and Harley Sanchez and her husband, Justin of Conroe; and 4 great-grandchildren, Jude, Jeremy, Sebastian and Charlotte.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, William Spencer Diefenbach; brother, Charles Eugene Arbaugh; sister-in-law, Carolyn Arbaugh; and nephew, Charles Eugene Arbaugh, Jr.
Memorial contributions may be given to Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center, 135 Progress Dr., Victoria, TX 77905 or Adopt A Pet, 8215 Houston Hwy., Victoria, TX 77904.
A private funeral service will be held by the family, but all are welcome to leave condolences or memories on her online web page at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.

