PATRICIA L. ALLEN CUERO - Patricia L. Allen, 72, of Cuero passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at home with her family. She was born September 5, 1947 in Mexia to the late Robert and Willie Washington Shaw. She married Simmie R. Allen on May 4, 1968 in Dallas. She worked for Target for many years before retiring. Patricia loved spending time with her family, cherished her husband and was so proud of her daughters. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Simmie; daughters, Nerissa Allen of Cuero and Kimberly Williams of Forney; sisters, Myron Shaw Mims and Sandy Shaw both of Oklahoma; brothers, Robert Shaw Jr. of Dallas, James Washington of Cuero, Ray Washington of Cuero, Juven Washington of Cuero, Byron Shaw of Oklahoma and Anthony Shaw of Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Weldon Washington. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, 5 to 7 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019, 10 AM at Freund Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Shawn Washington, Joseph Allen, Sean Williams and Ted Washington. Honorary Pallbearers include Simmie Allen, James Washington, Shawn Washington Jr. and Ray Washington. "Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your father which is in Heaven" Matthew 5:16 You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
