Patricia Ann Brisco
CORPUS CHRISTI — It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia Ann Brisco announces her passing on September 20, 2020, at the age of 87 years. Patricia was born in Victoria, Texas on July 15th, 1932 to Martin Bruno DeDear & Elsie Annie (Weber) DeDear. Patricia is survived by her sister Shirley Gandy, sister-in-law Jane DeDear; children, John (Claudia) Brisco and Glenda Adams (fiancé Dan Ward); four grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Gene and brother, Glenn DeDear.
Family will receive friends on Saturday October 3, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday October 3, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Livestream of the service will be available on Memory Gardens Funeral Home website, www.memorygardens.com. A link will be available on Patricia Ann Brisco’s obituary at the time of the service. Due to the COVID pandemic all guests are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
“In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Patricia Ann Brisco to the Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.”
