Patricia Ann Holford
PORT LAVACA — Patricia Ann Griffin Holford, “Mama Honey”, entered into her eternal rest on March 24, 2022 after a lifetime of love and service of the Lord. She was born February 1, 1934 to Alton Griffin and Teryl Cole Griffin in San Antonio, Texas. Patricia spent most of her childhood in Goliad, where her parents owned and operated Griffin’s department store. She graduated from Goliad High School in 1951 and attended Baylor University, graduating in 1955. After graduating, Patricia embarked on an extensive round-the-world trip visiting many far flung and exotic destinations few are privileged to see. She then began a career as a teacher and school librarian in Waco and Victoria. She was the first librarian of the Calhoun County Library and later established the first medical library at Champ Traylor Memorial Hospital. She taught children with learning difficulties at Harrison Elementary before becoming the founding principle of Lighthouse Fellowship Christian School.
On December 30, 1961, she met the love of her life Loyal Dean Holford at a church progressive dinner in Port Lavaca and after dating for five weeks and five days, they married on March 2, 1962. They were married for 60 years and 22 days and had two sons, David and Dean, and two grandchildren, Aidan and Abigail. Patricia was very creative and accomplished in gardening, flower arranging, needlework, sewing, painting and other handicrafts and found joy caring for her family and home.
In 1978, Patricia and her husband founded the first nondenominational church in Calhoun County, Lighthouse Fellowship, in their home in Port Lavaca. Together they pastored the church until they were called to Junction, TX in 1984 where they lived for nine years and planted another church, Junction Christian Fellowship. After returning to Port Lavaca in 1993, Patricia and her husband founded Christ Community Church which they pastored together until her death. In their ministry Patricia touched countless lives discipling, mentoring, teaching, counseling, and leading others into a deep love for and relationship with Jesus. Patricia traveled extensively with her husband in mission work all over the world and partnered with and supported churches and missionaries in Israel, Taiwan, Thailand, The Philippines, Britain, France, Serbia, Turkey, Mexico, and Zimbabwe.
In recent months and weeks, Patricia was cared for by special friends Betty Storey and Linda Kay Tennison, Myrna Ortiz, the nurses of TICU and Jessica Rogers hospitalist NP at DeTar Hospital, the staff of Bethany Senior Living and Harbor Hospice. We are very grateful to everyone for their love and care for Honey and the family.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Alton and Teryl Griffin, sister Toni Griffin Childers, and her son Dean Holford. She is survived by her husband Loyal Dean Holford, son David Holford and wife Kelly, grandchildren Aidan and Abigail, nieces Alison Childers and Colleen Dunning and husband Craig, and brothers Joseph, Vincent and Anthony Griffin.
Visitation will be Monday, March 28, 5-7 pm at Richardson Colonial Funeral Home, 123 Newlin St., Port Lavaca. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 29, 10:30 am at Christ Community Church, 1101 Calhoun St, Port Lavaca, with burial at Glendale Cemetery in Goliad.
Should you desire, memorial gifts to Christ Community Church World Missions Fund are welcome.
