PATRICIA ANN MARTIN YOUNTS
AUSTIN — Patricia Ann Martin Younts passed away peacefully on January 18, 2022. Pat was born in San Antonio, Texas on July 13, 1931 to Rex and Marguerite Whitley Martin. Pat was a happy child and a hard-working confident student. A member of the Purple Jackets Spirit Team at Brackenridge High School, her senior year Pat was co-editor of her high school yearbook, La Retama, quite a feat in the late 1940’s.
One of the happiest periods of Pat’s life were her years as a student at the University of Texas – Austin. There she met her future husband, Louy Younts, was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority, and graduated with a degree in education. Pat spent the next 44 years of her life educating young children, first as a first grade teacher and completing her career as an elementary principal. In 2007, at the young age of 76, Pat took her expertise on the road, traveling to Honduras to assist her granddaughter, Kyler, who was teaching 2nd grade in a small village outside San Pedro Sula.
Pat was married to her best friend, Louy, for 53 years. Together they moved to the border town of Del Rio in 1959 where they lived for more than 40 years, spending many happy evenings in Ma Crosby’s in Acuña, Mexico. One of Pat’s and Louy’s favorite pastimes was dancing and boy, were they good!
Pat’s passions included all things University of Texas, Bridge, Yahtzee, Bailey’s Irish Cream, and her family. She took great pride in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Pat was a volunteer for many years at the Bargain Box in Del Rio and was an active member of the Fine Arts Club of Del Rio. Upon their return to San Antonio Pat was active in the Assistance League, the Stephen Ministry of Alamo Heights United Methodist Church in San Antonio, and was a member of several Bridge groups.
Pat is survived by her daughters Ellen and her husband Jim Arnold, Pam and her husband Randy Sternadel, her grandchildren Jay and his wife Sara, Kyler and her husband Michael Ramsey, Alyssa Sternadel, and Samuel Sternadel, and by her great grandchildren Austin Ainsley Arnold and Louisa Mae Ramsey.
Ellen and Pam would like to thank Heart to Heart Hospice, Paulette Swift, and the Skilled Nursing and Wellness Teams at Longhorn Village.
A Celebration of Pat’s Life will be held on Feb. 5 at 1:00 p.m. University United Methodist Church, 2409 Guadalupe St. Austin Texas
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Assistance League of San Antonio at assistanceleague.org or Excel Center Charter School at goodwillcentraltexas.org
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- A self fulfilling prophecy (8)
- Letter: Remember the unborn (6)
- Commissioners seeking juvenile justice center generator after 5 day outage last winter (2)
- Health Corner: HPV and informed decisions (2)
- Letter: A woman’s right to choose (2)
- Blotter: Victoria man arrested on unlawful carrying of weapon and other charges (2)
- Paxton serves public; it has a right to his Jan. 6 contacts (1)
- Scarce supply of products means empty shelves (20)
- Letter: District 27 needs the leadership of A.J. Louderback in Congress (1)
- Gloria R. Trevino (1)
- Letter: Show up and show you care (1)
- Syndicated Column: Beating inflation is laughable (1)
- Donald T. Angerstein (1)
- Rex and Dorothy Easley (1)
- Yolanda G. Ordonez (1)
- Donald T. Angerstein (1)
- Olivia J. Pesina (1)
- Letter: For stellar county government, vote Ives (1)
- Trinidad Serna Jr. (1)
- Guest column: Proposed repairs to Stroman are stop gap, not long term solutions (1)
- James N. Smith (1)
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.13:1-2; quote by E. O. Wilson (1)
- Bobby Ray Hopes Sr. (1)
- Don't reboot .....Vote (4)
- MATTIE MCADAMS CARPENTER (1)
Online Poll
Do you know what an epidemiologist does?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.