PATRICIA ANN MILLS MIDWEST CITY, OK- Patricia Ann Mills was granted her angel wings on, Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She passed away in Midwest City, Oklahoma at the young age of 67. She was born June 29, 1952 in Gulfport, Mississippi to Albert and Betty Barrett. Patricia loved spending time with her family and is survived by her brother Louis Barrett of Ft. Worth, TX, sister Diana Carey and spouse Robert of Magnolia, TX, son T. J. Mills and spouse Cristina of Cypress, TX, daughter Lisa Caruso and spouse Joshua of Elk City, OK and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Family, friends, and others whose lives Patricia touched are invited to The First Baptist Church of Woodsboro, 309 Johnson St, Woodsboro, TX on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 10:30 am.
