Patricia Ann Pantel
VICTORIA — Patricia Ann “Patty” Pantel, 84 passed away peacefully on June 4, 2023 at her home in Coletoville, Texas. She was born June 19, 1938 in Goliad, Texas to Edgar and Clara Bomba Jacob. Patty married the love of her life, Benson “Benny” Pantel on November 10, 1956 at Immaculate Conception Church in Goliad, Texas. Patty was a beloved wife, mother, and “Granny” and she loved her family with all of her heart making them top priority in her life always.
Patty is survived by her husband of 66 years, Benny. Her children, Bryon (Grace) Pantel, Tommy Pantel (Patty Bassett), Linda Renfroe (Perry Clemons) and Donna (Mike) Steele. Her grandchildren, Colby (Amber) Pantel, Kali (Matt) Clark, Kyle (Jaimee) Pantel, Clark Pantel, Tyler Renfroe and Mason (Shayna) McManus. Her great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Preslee Pantel, McKenzie and Keegan Clark and Brantley, Jameson and Kilianna Pantel. Step-grandchildren Shannan (Jared) Stockton and step great-grandchildren Paige, Kira and Kamryn Stockton. Her brother Darwin (Barbara) Jacob, her sister Janice Jacob and her sisters-in-law Oma Dean Pantel, May Dell Jacob and Sylvia Jacob and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close family friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Clifton, Anthony and Kenneth Jacob, sister Kathleen Bitterly and brothers-in-law Arlen Pantel and Milton “Piggy” Bitterly.
Visitation will be held at Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, Texas from 6pm to 8pm with a Rosary at 7pm on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 10am. Interment will follow at Coletoville Cemetery, 2535 Coletoville Road.
Pallbearers are grandsons Colby, Kyle, and Clark Pantel, Tyler Renfroe, Mason McManus and Matt Clark. Honorary pallbearers are grand-daughter Kali Clark, all of her beautiful great-grandchildren and her beloved friends from the Our Lady of Lourdes sewing circle with whom she spent many years quilting and sewing.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of South Texas, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or Nazareth Academy.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome,net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home and Cemeteries.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.