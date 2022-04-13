Patricia Ann Shaffer
VICTORIA — Patricia Ann Shaffer, age 79, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022 from 5-7pm at Colonial Funeral Home, with funeral services beginning at 7pm. A second visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 4-8pm at Williams Funeral Home in Mt Pleasant, TN. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 11am at John Lay Cemetery in Ethridge, TN.
Patricia was born May 8, 1942 in Rockdale, TN to the late Athol Sr. and Evelyn Virginia Smith. She married the love of her life, George “G.W.” Shaffer, on February 7, 1959 in Summertown, TN and they had three children from this union. George and her were the owners of G.W. Shaffer’s Muffler Shop since 1972. She was an avid member of the Blythe Road Church of Christ. She enjoyed serving in the church, listening to gospel music, reading her bible and teaching Sunday School. She loved her family and was a God fearing woman. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by everyone that was blessed to know her.
Patricia is survived by her son, Tommy Shaffer; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Anderson (Mark); daughter and son-in-law, Polly Copeland (Terry); granddaughters, Christy Shaffer (Paul) and Carol Knebel (B.J.); grandsons, Will Shaffer (Cody), Christopher Shaffer (Angie), Thomas Shaffer (Meredith), Tyler Shaffer (Maegan) and Travis Copeland (Chloe); great-granddaughters, Catherine, Alexis, Ashlyn, Shyanne, Taylor and Colbie; great-grandsons, Colton, Luke, Casen and Tucker; siblings, Bobby Smith (Mary) and Stanley Smith (Wanda); brother-in-law, Jerry Davis.
Patricia was preceded in death by her father, Athol Hunter Smith, Sr.; and mother, Evelyn Virginia Calvert Smith; husband, G.W. Shaffer; sister and brother-in-law, Ruby Frazier (Bobby); sister, Jo Davis; and brother, Athol Hunter Smith, Jr.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
