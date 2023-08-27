Patricia Breech Aho
VICTORIA — Patricia Mae Breech Aho, 96, of Victoria, Texas, formerly of La Cañada, California passed away August 22, 2023. Patricia was born March 20, 1927 in Jacksboro, Texas to the late Benjamin Grant and Maebelle Wilkins Breech. Patricia graduated from Patti Welder High School in 1945 where she was drum major. She received a degree in journalism from The University of Texas in Austin where she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. Patricia volunteered at the Crescenta Valley Family YMCA in La Crescenta, CA for many years. The Volunteer of the Year Award there is now named the Pat Aho Volunteer of the Year Award
Patricia is survived by her nephews, Dr. Donald Breech (Lisa) of Victoria, Gary Breech (Kathi) of Victoria; niece, Margaret “Boo” Breech (Susan) of Huntsville and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 52 years, Jorma “Jerry” Aho; brother, Donald G. Breech; sister-in-law, Claudine Breech and her dear friend, Elizabeth Atzenhoffer Greeson.
To honor Patricia’s wishes, no services will be scheduled at this time.
She wishes to express her love and gratitude for the friendships formed in California, especially the “Book Club Girls” and the Haaga family.
She and the family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Juan Llompart and the DeTar ICU staff as well as the entire staff and management of Vitality Court in Victoria.
Memorial Donations may be made to Crescenta Cañada Family YMCA, 1930 Foothill Blvd, La Cañada Flintridge, CA. 91011.
