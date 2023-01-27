Patricia Cantu Kelly
WIMBERLEY — Patricia Cantu Kelly of Wimberley, Texas, formerly of Victoria and Hallettsville, Texas, danced her way to heaven on Wednesday, January 19, 2023. Patricia was 59 years young at the time of her passing.
She was born on August 13, 1963 in Freer, Tx, one of seven children, to Ramiro Cantu, Sr. and Maria Consuelo Valadez Cantu. She is preceded in death by her parents, loving Grandparents Rafael and Josefa Valadez who raised her as a young child, brother Ramiro Cantu Jr and her beloved chocolate lab of 10 years Ranger.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Gary J. Kelly, Daughter Cheyenne Kelly Reynolds, son in law Dustin Reynolds, and only grandchild Rainey Sioux Reynolds, Siblings: Hector (Alma) Cantu, Thelma (Thomas) Flood, Norma (Alonzo) Garza, Brenda Dees, and Omar (Irasema) Cantu, Merlot her faithful fur companion, and countless friends who were always there for her like family.
She was swept off her feet by Gary Joseph Kelly and they married only a few months later on October 26, 1991. They moved to Hope, Texas in 1993 where they welcomed daughter, Cheyenne Kelly Reynolds in September, 1993. While residing in Hope, Texas they became business owners, and built a life together. Owning and operating Crossroads Country Store in Hope, Tx. for 5 years, where they were famous for their hamburgers, kept the family busy until 2004. Once they sold the store that allowed her more free time to support Cheyenne’s rodeo interests. By the time their daughter was 18, she was already competing professionally across the United States in barrel racing with Patricia traveling by her side.
Later they purchased a weekend home in Wimberley, TX where Patricia spent most of her time. They owned two more businesses in Wimberley before selling them. Patricia ran for, and won, a Wimberley City Council seat where she was instrumental in helping stop the new sewer system from dumping into the Blanco River. She met so many dear friends while living in this community, and especially enjoyed her fun outings with the Mextini Mamas and Papas group at Inoz. One of her hidden talents was being an accomplished seamstress, which she always spoke so fondly of her grandmother who taught her how to sew. Over the years her boot collection grew to the point where she converted a spare bedroom into “Patricia’s Boot Room.” Patricia loved spending most of her spare time on her back patio overlooking the Blanco River where she was most at peace, until her passing.
If you were blessed enough to know Patricia, then you experienced a tenacious spirit unlike any other. She lived her life without apology, never shying away from expressing herself, but also with the resolve so few people possess. A genuine Patriot, she had such love for our country. She truly was the embodiment of strength, resilience, grace, and determination..... a true warrior. After being diagnosed with cancer a few years ago, that gave her the purpose to start truly living like there was no tomorrow. Described by friends as a Firecracker, it’s no surprise two of her favorite sayings were, “FJB” and “Heaven isn’t ready for me and the Devil is scared of me!”
Throughout her battle, she inspired so many others to actually start Living again, instead of just merely existing. Although she was as bold and feisty as they come, she was just as generous and friendly too. She enjoyed so many great times dancing and celebrating life with her friends. This earned her the nickname “Dancing Queen” from everyone at Goofy’s Bar & Grill in Canyon Lake. If she saw new people there, she would always introduce herself and invite them to her table. Over the last couple of years Patricia was able to fulfill some last wishes including multiple trips to some of her favorite places: Nashville, the beaches of Destin, Fort Worth Stockyards, offshore fishing on the Texas coast, antique week at Round Top/Warrenton and road trips to go celebrate and dance to some great artists. Every weekend was a celebration of living!
After receiving the news in mid-October that the cancer had spread, she made the difficult decision not to have treatment again as her prognosis was still terminal. NOT ONE TO MISS A PARTY Patricia wanted to have a Celebration of Life Party while she could attend and enjoy it. Two weeks later a few of her friends put together her celebration of life party on Oct. 28, 2022 at Goofy’s to honor her. She was surprised with a limo bus ride, packed venue, live band, a bagpipe player that performed Amazing Grace for her, slideshow of her life playing, and countless friends hugging, toasting, and dancing with her. To say she will be dearly missed by many...... is an absolute understatement.
Special thanks to:
Jennifer and Todd Hovis for helping her have the best two years of her life. Planning all the fun trips, itineraries, parties and events and for moving in with her to help care for her these last few months and being there for her at the end. Without their help she would not have been able to have her dying wish, which was to die in her house looking out the window at the Blanco River.
Mike and Theresa Akard for always having a permanent table reservation for Patricia at Goofy’s, and all the fun party favors, introducing us to Western Son Vodka (which Patricia loved), and for hosting Patricia’s Celebration of Life Party there.
Madonna Kimball for her never ending support and love for Patricia and all the rides to chemo treatment. Also Madonna, Videll Kees, and her caregiver Millie Morales for helping care for her during her last days.
Colleen at Blue Bonnet Palliative Care (Hospice) & her entire Staff for their support, patience, and thoughtful care for Patricia over these last few months.
To everyone (too many to list) that was able to help us during these last few months with caregiving, meals, cards, letters, messages, thoughts and prayers, we so deeply appreciate your thoughtfulness.
In lieu of any flowers, Patricia’s wishes were for any donations to go to My Neighbors Keeper in her Memory. You can donate at Ozona Bank to account #10050131 or send a check to MyNK, PO Box 1532, Wimberley, TX 78676 or to a charity of your choice.
Patricia’s wishes were to be cremated and to have a memorial gathering in her honor at Goofy’s, which the family is planning on a future date.
