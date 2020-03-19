PATRICIA TRISH CASEY MCKINNEY - Patricia "Trish" Casey of McKinney, Texas passed away on March 14, 2020 at the age of 72. She was born on November 3, 1947 to Leon Paul and Beverly Ann (Adams) Summers, Sr. in Cuero, Texas. Trish graduated from Calhoun High School, in Port Lavaca, Texas (1965) and went on to attend Texas A & I University. Trish served as president of the Victoria Jr. Women's Club (1978-1980) and won the Junior Leadership Award for the Texas Federation of Women's Clubs (1977-1978). Trish was a previous member of The Holy Family Catholic Church and Our Lady of Victory Cathedral Choirs. She was a member of the Victoria Fine Arts Association and was currently on the board of directors for the McKinney Community Concert Association. Trish was also employed as an assistant to the superintendent at Victoria Independent School District until retirement in 2002. During her time in McKinney, Trish loved to spend time with her friends at supper club and the multiple weekly card game events she attended. Throughout her life Trish loved her music and to sing. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, James Casey, Sr. of McKinney, Texas; son, James Casey, Jr. (Jeanette) of Allen, Texas; daughter Tanya Casey of McKinney, Texas; grandchildren, James Paul Casey (Sarah), Sara Casey, and Kaleigh Casey; brother, Paul Summers, Jr. (Nancy); sister, Dayna Tuttle (Jeff); nieces, nephews and many family and friends. Trish was preceded in death by parents, Leon Paul and Beverly Ann Summers Sr. There will be a viewing followed by Rosary at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A private ceremony will be held on March 26, 2020. The family would like to have a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Heart Association. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
