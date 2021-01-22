Patricia Diane Smith
CUERO — Patricia Diane Smith, 75, of Cuero passed away Monday, January 18, 2021. She was born September 29, 1945 in Cuero to Mary Isabella Light and Roy Ralph Leonard. Pat married Kenneth Lee Smith on March 25, 1961 in Cuero. She was a hairdresser for many years and owner of Andy’s Quick Stop until retirement. Pat absolutely loved people and had a true passion for caring for those in need. She was also an animal lover and enjoyed spending time with her fury friends. Pat had a knack for knowing exactly what to get someone for any occasion and loved gifting her family and friends with the ‘perfect’ present. Most of all, Pat cherished her grandchildren and watching them grow. Pat is survived by her husband, Kenneth, of Cuero; sons, Gregory Allen Smith of Cuero and Kenneth Ralph Smith of Spring; sister, Beverly Sue Molands of Cuero; brother, Ralph Michael Leonard of Asheville, North Carolina; and grandchildren, Hannah Elizabeth Smith of Spring, and Justin Lee Smith and Tyler Lee Smith of Cuero. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Edna Kay Farmer, Linda Schuenemann, and Sandra Lou Franklin. Pat will lie in state on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 11 am to 5 pm at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 23, 2021, 10 am, at Freund Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Hebron Cemetery. Pallbearers include Ralph Smith, Greg Smith, Allen Brogger, and Arnold Schuenemann. Honorary pallbearers include Tyler Smith, Justin Smith, and Hannah Smith. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
