Patricia Elaine Chaney
VICTORIA — Patricia “Pat” Chaney, age 70, passed away after a lengthy battle with the Coronavirus on September 16, 2020. Patricia was born in Stephenville, Texas on October 4, 1949 to the late Robert “Bob” and Ethel Williams. She graduated from Victoria High School, graduated from Wharton County Junior College, and worked happily at the Victoria Police Department where she was executive secretary to the detective division for thirty six and one half years. Because of her close relationship with the department, she was affectionately called “Mother Chaney”. Patricia was a dedicated wife, a loving mother, a beloved sister, and a dear friend to so many people, all of whom shall miss her dearly. Patricia is survived by her husband of thirty six years Joe Chaney, sons Michael Wayne Jones (wife Dana), Joe Paul, Jr. (wife Denise), Shane (wife Geannie-Marie), Wes (wife Jessica), brother John David Williams, sister Beverly Eddings, sister-in-law Rosemary Williams, ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild, two nieces and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Bob and Ethel Williams and her brother Robert Williams.
