Patricia F. Darilek
VICTORIA — Patricia F. Darilek, 73 of Victoria passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022. She was born December 15, 1948 in Schulenburg, TX to Gusstave and Pearl Adamek Heinrich. On September 20, 1969 she married Jerry Darilek, and they were married 52 years. She was a survivor of Lymphoma and was fighting brain cancer when she was diagnosed with a third cancer that took her to Heaven. Patricia was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She always put family first. She enjoyed trips to Fredericksburg and holiday get togethers. She was a library aide at HJM in CCISD until her retirement. She was an avid reader and loved to bake.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Darilek of Victoria; daughters Nicole Rogers (Steve) of Marble Falls, Gerri Winter (Gary) of Victoria, Tisha Sternadel (Dean) of Victoria; son, Chad Darilek (Heather) of Kingsland; eight grandchildren, Trent Winter, Shilo Nelson, Case Winter, Wyatt Nelson, Miles Darilek, Melody Darilek, Ryan Rogers, Clayton Rogers; two great-grandchildren, Tess Winter and Malori Nelson; sister, Donna Heinrich of Schulenburg; brothers, Clinton Heinrich of Austin and Gary Heinrich of Schulenburg. In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by three brothers.
A rosary will be recited on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 1PM at Holy Family Catholic Church with the Mass to begin at 1:30PM with Rev. Gabriel Bentil officiating. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, TX 77901.
