Patricia Hatch Elwonger
VICTORIA — Patricia Hatch Elwonger, 96, passed away December 27, 2020. Patricia was born on November 3, 1924, in Yoakum, Texas to Raymond Reginald and Mary Ollie Sawey Hatch. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarence M. Elwonger, after 47 years of marriage; 8 brothers and sisters, and one grandson. Left to cherish her memories are her children David M. Elwonger, MD of Colorado, Rae E. Wade and husband Timothy Wade,DDS of Virginia, and Mark A. Elwonger, PE of Victoria, Texas. She is survived by four grandchildren: Seth David and Luke Edward Elwonger, Matthew Gilbert and James Patrick Wade; and one great-grandchild, Talula Eileen Elwonger.
While her children were active in school, she was mother to two Eagle Scouts, secretary to St. Joseph’s Mother’s Club, and a member of the Victoria High School PTA. Later, she was active in the Victoria Genealogical Society.
After raising her three children, she returned to college to receive her Masters in Psychology to become a certified psychologist. Her great passion was genealogy and she spent many years researching and traveling to many countries, tracing her ancestors back to the 1500’s. Patricia was a fifth-generation Texan traced from five original families settling in the Republic of Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a memorial of the donor’s choice.
A celebration of her life will be announced and held at a later date, due to current considerations for health and safety.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
