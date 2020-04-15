PATRICIA JOAN KENNERLY VICTORIA - Patricia J. Kennerly of Hendersonville, TN, formerly of Victoria, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, April 11,2020. Mama, Sister, Aunt Patty, Nanny, Pat, as she was known and loved by many was born in Pittsburgh, PA on December 24, 1931 to Eugene C. and Helen R Gillespie. Patty spent her younger days in Pittsburgh, Kansas, Luling, San Antonio before the oilfield settled the Gillespie family in Alice, Texas. She graduated from Alice High School in 1948 at the age of 16 of which she always considered it the Dobie Gillis Era stating that "It is a shame student's today will never know that comforting peace." She entered Incarnate Word in San Antonio to study nursing but put her career on hold to marry her husband James S. Kennerly on Feb 2, 1951 in California before he was deployed to Korea. The couple returned to South Texas to start and raise their family, her pride and joy. Seven kids in tow, often wishing for a swivel belt around her waist with leashes and a drain in the middle of the floor, she somehow managed to enjoy friends, family, playing Canasta, Rook, being a substitute teacher, Den mother, leading the church choir, and even found herself teaching kindergarten at St Mary's Catholic Church in Freer. In 1967, the family moved to Alice so that she could pursue her passion in the medical field and with us never knowing that we were poor, she spent the next 10 years working as an X-ray technician at Alice P&S Hospital. The family thrived and she kept working. Patty worked 35 years in various positions such as the Federal Programs Bookkeeper at Alice I.S.D. and as the Assistant Manager for Alice Teachers Federal Credit Union. In 1988, at the age of 56 she went back to college and obtained her Associates Degree from Victoria College. She then pursued and obtained her Medical Transcription Certification from Texas Vocational Schools. She worked as a medical transcriptionist in both Victoria and Edna and spent some time living in California before moving to Nashville where she remained working as a transcriptionist at Centennial Medical Center until retiring. She served as President of the Harris County Medical Society Alliance and was actively involved with the Texas Medical Association Alliance, the American Association Alliance and the Museum of Medical Science. She traveled some, as time allowed, but spent most of her time just enjoying family, plays, concerts and the ballet especially if it involved her children or grandchildren. Her strength was in her love of her faith and trust in God. Her pride and joy were her family. She gave all that she had, she gave us life, a childhood, a home, and we never went without, even when she did. She opened her door and heart to everyone. She was known for taking in strays both people and animals and she would always make sure that others were taken care of before herself. So, mama, in your words "I love you all the days!" "Good Night, I love you, and say your prayers." You are home now. Rest in Peace. Patty was preceded in death by her parents: Eugene C and Helen R Gillespie of Alice, TX; Sister and brother in law, Peggy and (Bill ) Huber of Dublin, TX; Brother in law, Frank Arnone of Chandler, TX; Brother in law, Alan Garrison of Chandler, TX. Patty is survived by: Brother, Eugene C (Josephine) Gillespie of Brentwood, TN; Sister, Melodie Garrison of Chandler, TX; Sister, Dodie Arnone of Chandler, TX; Sister, Marilyn (Ron) Mirabella of Flint, TX. Patty is survived by three sons: James A (Theresa) Kennerly of Chandler, TX; Mark L (Nancy) Kennerly of Charlotte, TX; John R Kennerly, (Jim White) of Hermitage, TN; Four daughters: Theresa J (Bubba) Whitt of Victoria, TX; Roxanne Carreon of Hendersonville, TN; Melissa A (Charles) Krumsiek of Piedmont, OK; Georgia L Kennerly-Lale of Victoria, TX. Grandchildren: Katy Beth Kennerly, Cody Kennerly, Christy (Clint) Hindes, Ryan Kennerly, Hoss (Shawn) Whitt, Laura (Eric) Brown, Thomas (Gina) Whitt, Ryan (Brenna) Carreon, Liam Carreon, Ian Carreon, Christen Krumsiek, Chance Krumsiek, Jacklyn (Thomas) Depine, Bailee Kennerly. Great Grandchildren: Mason Kennerly, Callie Anna Kennerly, Kirsten Whitt, Jesse Whitt, Hunter Luke, Tanner Luke, Morgan Luke, Kacey Whitt, John Alex Whitt, Samara Whitt, Cort Hindes, Cali Hindes, Jack Kennerly, Sam Kennerly, Layton Depine, Pacer Depine, and Briggs Depine. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, National Down Syndrome or Autism Society. All services are private at this time. Honoring her as pallbearers are Hoss Whitt, Thomas Whitt, Liam Carreon, Hunter Luke, Ryan Kennerly and Jesse Whitt. Honorary pallbearers are all the other grandchildren and great grandchildren. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.