PATRICIA ANN KING POINT COMFORT - Patricia Ann King, 80, of Point Comfort, passed away on September 3, 2019. Pat was born in Electra, Texas to M.A. (Dood) and Juanita Benson Hixon on July 24, 1939. She went to school at Electra High School. She married Bobby R. King on May 30, 1958. She owned and operated Kings Pool Service for 38 years. Pat is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Bobby King. Pat is survived by sons Wesley King, Kirk King his wife Glynis, daughter, Shannon Birchum and her husband Trey and 4 Grandchildren, Bryan King and his wife Laura, Kelsey Sandlin and her husband Craig, Jett Birchum, Caleb Birchum, and 1 Great Grandchild, McKayla King. She is also survived by her 3 sisters and her brother. Visitation will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Richardson Colonial Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, TX. Burial will follow at the Oliva Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bryan King, Trey Birchum, Jett Birchum, Caleb Birchum, Craig Sandlin, Brandon Simoneau. Memorials may be given to your charity of choice.
