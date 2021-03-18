Mark Roe Harper
Patricia L. King
VICTORIA — Patricia Louise Rutherford King, 85 years of age was born November 15, 1935 in Williamson, West Virginia to Stella Griffey Rutherford and her husband James (“Dad”). Her parents were business owners who raised five children on a farm, she told many stories of life in the Appalachian Mountains and the Tug River McCoy/Hatfield families; her grandfather, Wesley Griffey is a McCoy and she was very proud of her heritage. Pat passed in Houston, March 13, 2021 at 6:50 PM, attended by her daughters, Shannon King Repper and Debbie King Mabray.
Pat was an ardent advocate of children, teaching in Victoria ISD for years. Although she earned her Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction, her specialty in early childhood drove her to stay in the classroom instead of promoting to administration. She earned her Bachelors in Elementary Education at LSU. Her Masters came from University of Houston. She was well known and much loved by many.
She was preceded in death by siblings Bea, Dot, Jim and Sue. She is survived by daughters Debbie King Mabray, therapist in Killeen, Texas and Shannon King Repper of Victoria. Pat is known as “Nonnie” to Debbie’s two sons, Jarrod Mabray and Tyler Mabray and several other neighborhood and friends’ children. Funeral services are scheduled for March 19, 9 AM, at Resurrection Cemetery. The attending funeral home is Rosewood. The eulogy will be presented by Pat’s longtime friend Penny Warren.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

