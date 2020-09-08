Patricia Marie Bednorz

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents; her brother-in-law, Allen Dolejsi; as well as her cherished dog, Abbey-Grace, as well as the many other pets that Pat dearly loved.
Pat was a caring mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt who will be remembered for her big heart, creativity and talent for crafts, green thumb, and love for animals. Patricia was born May 10, 1944, in Thibodaux, Louisiana to Harold and Annie LaCross. She later moved to Texas and spent her final years in Yoakum, close to her sister. She is survived by her son, Bruce Michael Bednorz; grandchildren, Zaynslee, Zory, and Zachary; and sister, Anne Dolejsi. She is also survived by her nieces, Theresa Jaschke, and Debra Hilton, as well as many other relatives.
A small private memorial will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Guide Dogs of Texas (givedirect.org/donate/?cid=253).
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
