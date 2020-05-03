PATRICIA ANN PASCHALL AUSTIN - Patricia Ann Parker Paschall of Austin went to be with the Lord on April 30th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 22, 1962 to Floyd Parker and Jo Ann Cansler Parker. Patricia will be forever remembered by her daughters Paige and Lindsay Sartin and by her grandchildren Turner and Parker Whitten, and Zamora Santos of Austin. Patricia is also survived by her sisters and brother, Linda Easterling, Janet Ellis, Denis Parker, Susan Parker, and Sherri Hampton as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and wonderful friends. Patricia graduated from Seguin High School in 1979, from Howard Payne University in 1985, and received her masters degree from Southwest Texas State University in 1993. She was an all-level career educator in English and Special Education, retiring from Austin ISD after 28 years of service. Patricia was an active member of Bannockburn Baptist Church for many years as a Sunday school teacher and choir member. Among her passions were serving the Lord, caring for her family, gardening; she was the resident family historian and advocated for mental health services through NAMI. Memorial services to be held on Monday, May 4th at Memory Gardens at 10:00 a.m. in Victoria, Texas. Memorial donations in Patricia's name will be warmly received at NAMI Central Texas to continue her legacy of mental health awareness, education, and compassion. Grace Memorial Chapel will follow the minimum recommended health protocols in accordance with Governor Greg Abbott's issued Executive Order No. GA-18 relating to COVID-19. To leave a comforting message or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net

