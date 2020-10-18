Patricia “Pat” Rakowitz
VICTORIA — Patricia “Pat” Katherine Rakowitz was born on November 17, 1946. She got her angel wings on October 8, 2020 at age 73 with her family by her side. She was born to the late Mary Ann Wasek Kouba & Hubert Kouba, in Yoakum, Texas. She was a caring wife, mother, and grandmother “Patty Cake”, sister, and friend. Despite medical issues and pain in recent years, Pat showed her courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Pat made everyone who knew her feel like you were her friend and important, because to her you were a friend and important. Pat came out a hero and stayed strong until the end. She will be greatly missed by so many people thru the years.
She is survived by her Husband of 52 years William “Bill” Rakowitz. Together, they had 2 children: Bryan Rakowitz (Tammy), and Tracy Moeller (Terence). She was a proud grandma or “Patty Cake” to Tess Yvonne Moeller, Dylan Ross Moeller, Hadley Grace Moeller, Katherine “Katie” Cyrilla Rakowitz, and John William Rakowitz. Also survived by her sisters Nancy Kidder (Jack) of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, Linda Schoenfeld, and Joyce Pohler (Garland) of Victoria, Texas. Along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends.
After graduating from Nazareth Academy, Pat graduated from Victoria College. She spent the last 26 years working at Gulf Coast Paper. Pat loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for her family. She had a great love for baking and canning pickles and various types of jellies.
She is preceded in death by her father & mother, and her brother-in-law Bob Schoenfeld.
Pat never wanted to be the center of attention, so her services will be private for immediate family members to be announced at a future date. Friends wishing to honor Pat are invited to donate in her name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Hospice of South Texas.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
