Patricia “Patsy”
Knowlan
VICTORIA — Patricia “Patsy” Catherine Jordan Knowlan, 93, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 in Victoria. She was born in San Antonio, Texas to the late John Weldon and Patricia Campbell Jordan on June 10, 1928. Patsy married the love of her life, Donald, on July 8, 1950, and to this union four children were born. They were married for seventy-one blissful years until her passing. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a member of Our Lady of Victory Cathedral.
In addition to her parents, Patsy is preceded in death by her sisters; Mary Elizabeth Edge and Margaret Jean Cammarota, and brother; James Jordan.
She is survived by her loving family, husband; Donald Knowlan, daughters; Mary Catherine (Ric) Proff, Patricia Ann Knowlan and Elizabeth Frances Knowlan, son; Donald Lee (Geraldine) Knowlan, nine grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren, all of whom will cherish her memory.
Patsy was a very artistic and talented person with many interests; sewing, doll collecting and bowling to name a few. When her children where in school she was always creating decorations and mementos for various banquets or special events. She also enjoyed taking lessons from the Sisters at Nazareth Academy for Oil and China painting. Her creativity and artistic talent was something that she passed on to her children and grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 9 a.m., immediately followed by rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., all at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral. Entombment will immediately follow at Resurrection Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons; Nolan Proff, Nic Proff, Patrick Proff, Ross Knowlan and great-grandsons; Logan Lyons and Caleb Lyons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust Ave, Victoria, Texas 77901, The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory TV Mass Ministry, 1309 E. Mesquite Lane, Victoria, Texas 77901, or Oblate Missions, 323 Oblate Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78216.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
