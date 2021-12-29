Patricia “Patsy” Wieland
FULSHEAR — Patricia “Patsy” Wieland, formerly of Victoria, Texas, passed away at age 90 on December 24, 2021 in Katy, Texas. Patsy was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on November 2, 1931 to Raymond G. McGuill and Rosalie Upton McGuill.
She grew up as an only child and attended school at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Beeville, Texas through eighth grade. In her high school years, she was a boarder at Nazareth Academy Incarnate Convent in Victoria, Texas. She graduated from Nazareth Academy in May 1949. She met the love of her life her senior year, Aaron Wieland. They were married on April 21, 1951 in Victoria, Texas. Patsy and Aaron raised their three children in Victoria, Texas. They were married 58 years until Aaron’s passing in 2009.
Patsy worked for the Social Security Administration in Victoria, Texas. She and Aaron loved to take cruises and traveling the world internationally and throughout the United States. She was proud of her Irish heritage. Patsy lived a blessed and fulfilling life. She loved being with her family and was so proud of her grandchildren. Patsy led a life of deep faith an example for her family and friends. She was a devout Catholic and a lifetime member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters Court of St. Ann #369. She loved playing cards with Aaron and their friends and her circle of girlfriends. Patsy enjoyed dancing, reading, shopping and eating her favorite Mexican food.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Rosalie McGuill, and husband, Aaron Wieland. She is survived by her children: daughter, Linda Wray and husband Jim of Mineola, Texas; daughter, Brenda Wickes and husband Henry of Austin, Texas; and son, Randy Wieland and wife Donna of Fulshear, Texas; her five grandchildren, Heidi Davis, Rachel Goyen and husband Rob, David Wieland, Aaron Wickes and wife Emily and Andrew Wickes ; six great-grandchildren, Jacob Davis and wife Hannah, Kasey Davis, Kash Davis, Kendall Davis, Ruby Goyen and Wes Goyen; and great-great grandson Josiah Davis.
Pallbearers will be: Henry Wickes, Aaron Wickes, Andrew Wickes, Jacob Davis, Kash Davis, Wes Goyen. Honorary pallbearers: David Wieland, Rachel Goyen, Kasey Davis and Kendall Davis.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 pm Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Rosewood Funeral Home followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Victoria, Texas. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to: Nazareth Academy, 206 W. Convent St., Victoria, Texas 77901, St. Joseph High School, 110 E. Red River St., Victoria, Texas 77901, and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 105 N. Williams St., Victoria, Texas 77901.
Rosewood Funeral Home, 3304 E. Mockingbird Ln, Victoria, Texas 77904; 361-573-4546. www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
