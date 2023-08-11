Patricia “Patty” Kuhns Amaro
VICTORIA — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Patricia “Patty” Kuhns Amaro, 55, who departed from this world Monday, August 7, 2023. She was a loving wife, mother, Meme, daughter, sister, aunt, and cousin. Although she is no longer physically with us, her spirit lives on through the cherished memories she created and the love she shared with her family. She was born January 21, 1968 to James “Jim” and Feliciana “Felice” Infante Kuhns in Victoria. She grew up in a close-knit family, surrounded by the love and support of her parents and sister, Linda. Patty married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Joe Amaro, on June 11, 1988. Together they had 3 beautiful children: Ana, Eric and Patrick. Patty was a dedicated medical professional before retiring to spend time with her family. She was a loving spirit, tending to her family with a joy and passion that can never be replaced. She loved spending time with her family and 7 grandchildren. She adored her cats, Lex and Max. Patty will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her infectious laughter, warm smile and compassionate nature touched the lives of many. Although our hearts ache with grief, we find solace in knowing that she is at peace and watching over us from above. She is preceded in death by her father, Jim Kuhns; and brother-in-law, Rene Reyna. She is survived by her husband, Joe; children, Ana Amaro (Manuel Correa), Eric Amaro (Nina), Patrick Amaro (Byanka); grandchildren: Alexi, Josiah, Yasmin, Noah, Manuel Jr., Analisa and Samuel; mother, Felice Kuhns; and sister, Linda Reyna.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 11, 2023 from 5-7PM at Colonial Funeral Home, with rosary beginning at 7PM. Funeral mass will be held Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 10AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with entombment following at Resurrection Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Hector Ortiz, Fred Garcia, Josh Mendoza, Frank Huerta, Ernie Aguillon, Larry Villa, Mike Villa, Savannah Serna and Mariselda Gómez.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.

