Patricia Rocha Cantu
REFUGIO — Patricia Rocha Cantu, 73, passed away August 27, 2022. She was born May 3, 1949, in Refugio, Texas to the late Elizardo and Magdalena Rocha Cantu. Patricia is preceded in death by her brothers Leo Cantu, Sr., Elizardo Cantu Jr. and Daniel Cantu; sisters Ida Staton and Virginia Garcia. She is survived by her son Dougalas (Christine) Greene; sister Gloria (Justo) Hernandez; 3 grandchildren Jade, Sage and Trey Greene and many nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Ramsey Jaso, Kevin Moya, Jason Kay, Richard Cantu, Jr., Leyton Hernandez and Ramsey Cantu; Honorary Pallbearers will be Winston O’Connell, Conner Staten, Howard Kay, Arturo Hernandez and Joe Barraza. A rosary will be recited on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022, St. James Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.