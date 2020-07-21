PATRICIA PAT WILLIAMS PORT LAVACA - Patricia "Pat" Williams, 83, of Port Lavaca, passed away on July 9th, 2020 peacefully in Houston Texas. She was born February 5, 1937 in Manhasset, New York, to the late Alexander Kerensky and Agnes Kupcheweche Kersenky. Resided many years in Port Lavaca and Victoria, Texas, building her marriage to husband Doyle Williams, raising a family and creating many friendships She cherished time with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids, traveling, volunteering at Memorial medical center hospital, card games like "hand and foot". She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Doyle Williams. She is survived by her brother Alexander Kerensky, her two children son Jeffrey Doyle Williams, daughter Suzanne Williams Raymor her husband Rick Raymor, Grandchildren, Chad Raymor, Troy Raymor, Taylor Raymor Priselac and her husband Brian Priselac, Kylee Raymor Darwin and great-grandchildren, Caleb Darwin, Elias Darwin, Ayla Priselac and Jude Priselac. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donation be made to M.D. Anderson Gifts.mdanderson.org click on give in memory of Pat Williams.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Confederate statue debate heads to Victoria City Council (13)
- Guest column: Resolving the statue issue for Victorians (13)
- Victoria Livestock Show officials say former treasurer stole more than $139K (5)
- What should the city do with the Confederate soldier statue? (4)
- Letter:Don't let anarchy start in Victoria (4)
- Letter: Langhoff supports Trump for president (4)
- Facebook memories to now (7)
- Letter: Taking down DeLeon Plaza statue is not a good thing to do (3)
- Letter: Almost all COVID-19 numbers being reported are misleading (3)
- Two people dead from COVID-19 in Victoria County (2)
Online Poll
Have you ever ridden a horse?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.