Patrick Allan Green
VICTORIA — Patrick Allan Green (Pat) age 71, moved onto greener pastures April 26th, 2021. He was born May 11th, 1949 in Victoria, Tx to the late Almuth Cornelius Green (AC) and Nancy Jane Green in Victoria, TX.
Pat is survived by his wife, Lindy Green; his children, Travis Green, Glenda Green, Chad Goslin, Brad Goslin; his brother Cornelius Green; fourteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Pat is preceded in passing by his parents, AC and Nancy Jane Green and his brother, Terrance Green.
Pat Green was a magnificent Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Friend, Neighbor, and Stranger. Pat enjoyed lifting our worn souls with his unending humor and wisecracks. Pat was always there to support his family, help his friends and neighbors, and ask a stranger if they needed help.
Patrick Allan Green will be missed by so many, yet never forgotten through all the memories we hold so dear.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Rosewood Funeral Chapels from noon-2 pm with the service to begin at 2 PM. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Edna.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Stroke Foundation or the American Heart Association.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

