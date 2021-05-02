Patrick Allan Green
VICTORIA — Patrick Allan Green (Pat) age 71, moved onto greener pastures April 26th, 2021. He was born May 11th, 1949 in Victoria, Tx to the late Almuth Cornelius Green (AC) and Nancy Jane Green in Victoria, TX.
Pat is survived by his wife, Lindy Green; his children, Travis Green, Glenda Green, Chad Goslin, Brad Goslin; his brother Cornelius Green; fourteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Pat is preceded in passing by his parents, AC and Nancy Jane Green and his brother, Terrance Green.
Pat Green was a magnificent Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Friend, Neighbor, and Stranger. Pat enjoyed lifting our worn souls with his unending humor and wisecracks. Pat was always there to support his family, help his friends and neighbors, and ask a stranger if they needed help.
Patrick Allan Green will be missed by so many, yet never forgotten through all the memories we hold so dear.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Rosewood Funeral Chapels from noon-2 pm with the service to begin at 2 PM. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Edna.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Stroke Foundation or the American Heart Association.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- The Biden Address (18)
- Syndicated column: Claim the right to dust off your gun (10)
- Ballot blockers: Legislature tried to impede voters’ access to ballot box (14)
- A tawdry attack on voting rights, Senate Bill 7 should be rejected by the House (13)
- Political cartoon for April 23 (2)
- Letter: Article regarding meeting in Goliad should have been more fact based (2)
- Residents express concern over proposed hazardous waste facility in Victoria (2)
- 'Unintended Consequences': reconstruction of Crestwood Drive leaves some Victoria residents concerned (2)
- Packing the court, political or real possibility? (2)
- Activist Diane Wilson begins hunger strike to stop dredging project, oil exportation (3)
Online Poll
Does your home have enough parking?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.