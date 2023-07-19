Patrick Donald
Wagner
VICTORIA — Patrick Donald Wagner, 80, of Victoria, passed away on July 9, 2023 in Houston TX, surrounded by his wife and children. Patrick was born on September 19, 1942 in Houston to the late Pearl Gabrysch and Woodrow Wagner. Patrick graduated from Saint Joseph High School, where he earned All State honors in football. He then honorably served in the United States Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam War. Upon his return to Victoria, he joined his father and brother in his life long profession of home building at Woodrow Wagner and Sons.
Patrick’s immense faith and devotion to the church led him to serve as a Board member at Our Lady of Victory School as well as a founding Board Member at Holy Family Catholic Church, where he also served as an usher and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Patrick appreciated nature and relished his time spent outdoors hunting, fishing, and hiking. He was an avid gardener and generously shared his bountiful harvest with others.
Patrick is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Virginia Gwosdz Wagner; Children: Laura Wagner Simmons (James) of Sachse, TX, Paula Wagner Allgood (Bradley) of Richardson, TX, Woodrow Wilson Wagner II of Victoria, Sylvia Wagner Lloyd (William) of McKinney, TX; Siblings: William Wagner of Victoria, Sue Lesak of Victoria, and Kay Thigpen of Victoria; Grandchildren: Travis, Abby and Austin Allgood, Delani Simmons, Keaton and Ella Lloyd.
He is preceded in death by his parents and infant twin brother, Phillip Ronald Wagner.
Services will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church on Friday, July 21, 2023. Visitation will occur from 9:00-9:30 am. A rosary will be offered at 9:30 am. The funeral mass will begin at 10:00 am with full military honors immediately following. The graveside services will be at 1:00 pm at Resurrection Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be all Patrick’s nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church Building Fund or to Saint Joseph High School. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

